Ne-Yo Legally Becomes Father Of His Girlfriend’s Youngest Children

Ne-Yo moves through relationships quite fast, and we're not talking about jumping from one to another. Moreover, he recently achieved his goals in court and became the legal father of his ex-girlfriend's (or current girlfriend? It's unclear) young children, Braiden (born in 2021) and Brixton (born in February). Sade Bagnerise's kids will also have their last name changed from Bagnerise to Smith, which is the R&B singer's legal surname. This information comes from court documents allegedly obtained by TMZ, and some time after he originally made this request in court. Given their murky relationship status, it's unknown whether this confirms that they're still together or if it's more of a co-parenting situation.

Regardless, a judge believed that it would be in Braiden and Brixton's best interest to be considered Ne-Yo's legal and biological children. Considering that the court deliberated this and first received a motion in May, this was a long time coming. In addition, he sought to make them able to inherit things from him as if they were born within wedlock with Sade Bagnerise. It's quite a big move, all things considered, and one that might just bring these two closer together.

Read More: Ne-Yo’s Ex-Girlfriend Says He’s “Hurting Deep Down Inside”

Ne-Yo Performing In New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MAY 07: Ne-Yo performs during 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 07, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Previously, though, we know that Bagnerise's older kids were going through it with some bad bullying, which she had to step in for in order to get their comeuppance. While responding to claims that she helped her son fight a classmate, Ne-Yo's former partner stood by her support of her kid. Whether you agree with her actions or not, it's clear that it's a tough judgement call to make. After all, unless you're already a parent, it's hard to think about what one would do in that situation until you're presented with it.

"I will always protect anybody I love especially my KIDS," Sade wrote on Instagram. "I will never understand bullying someone and then playing victim when they stand up for themselves." Maybe this new legal win will better prepare the Arkansas native to stand up for his kids. For more news and the latest updates on Ne-Yo, keep checking in with HNHH.

Read More: Ne-Yo On Being A Father Of Seven: “It Takes A Village”

[via]