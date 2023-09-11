Ne-Yo’s Ex-Girlfriend Speaks On Helping Son Get Back At Bullies

Some parents are willing to put their image and lives on the line for their children. That is why moms and dads are so wonderful because they continue to sacrifice to give their kids the best and safest living environment possible. It allows for them to grow and develop healthfully. However, there can be occasions where guardians can walk the fine line between protecting their children and taking it a little too far. That is what Ne-Yo's ex-girlfriend, Sade Bagnerise, did recently.

It is sure to leave a lot of people divided across the world, so we are interested in what you will have to say about it. Ne-Yo and Sade do not share any children together, so this only involves her son. We do not know the child's name or how old he is. This is an extremely messy situation that involves a few different storylines. A few days ago, Sade was arrested on child cruelty charges for taking part in helping her son jump his bully at school. This all started when the bully, according to Sade, posted some pictures of her son calling him a monkey. Her son questioned it and that it when it all unraveled. The bully shared video and photo footage to his social media beating up Sade's child.

Ne-Yo's Ex, Sade Bagnerise, Unleashes On Instagram: Look

In the post from the neighborhoodtalk's IG, they share some explanations from Sade. She says, "I will always protect anybody I love especially my KIDS." Her sharing these images from the bully beating up her son, is a response to her arrest. According to RadarOnline Sade and her son jumped the bully at the bus stop with pepper spray. The mother of the bully, Veronica, claims punches and chokeholds were also used to subdue her son. Veronica also adds that Sade's son is the one instigating all of the altercations and that Sade was threatening to kill her son. With all of this information to unpack, it is hard to narrow down who is telling the truth.

What are your initial thoughts on Ne-Yo's ex, Sade Bagnerise, protecting her children the way she did? Do you think it was fair for her to get arrested? Did she handle it the right way by helping her son jump his bullies? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Ne-Yo's ex, Sade, as well as the rest of the pop culture world.

