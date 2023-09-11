Dame Dash Reflects On JAY-Z & Nas Feud

Dame Dash says that Nas is “one of the cooler” artists in hip-hop.

Dame Dash says that he wasn't happy when JAY-Z apologized to Nas following their iconic feud. He reflected on the beef during a recent appearance on The CEO Show, while also admitting that he has deep respect for Nas. The conversation began with Dame recalling his response to being name-dropped on Nas' "Ether."

“I was in shock but I was happy. I wasn’t hurt,” he said. “I’ma tell you right now what happened. I was hyped that he said my name but also I knew what homie was doing and I thought it was a distraction. I’m like, ‘This is bubblegum shit.’ I go to do a fucking Rocawear campaign in Arizona, with Freeway I think, he was there. I land and this d*mb shit is on the radio and we took an L because he got in this man’s emotions.”

JAY-Z & Nas After Making Amends

From there, Dame admitted that Nas is "one of the cooler ones," explaining that the way an artist ages is a true sign of who they are as a person. He continued: “But he’s one of the dudes that I consider straight vinyl – pure Hip Hop, unadulterated. I haven’t seen him do nothing corny, so I have a respect for him. And plus, he got at homie. He was the only person I ever seen really rattle him like that. Yo, bro, I couldn’t even talk to this dude, for three weeks I didn’t talk to Jay about any of that shit.”

Dame Dash On JAY-Z & Nas' Relationship

Dame also put the blame for JAY-Z's apology on Irv Gotti, whom he's since fallen out with. “When he apologized and shit, I was like, ‘No!'” he said. “I was hitting him from the thing like, ‘Get off the radio! We looking cr*zy!’ And Irv did that shit. A Queens n***a, he gave him — pause — the banana in the tailpipe. That was a Queens thing — he didn’t even see that. Yo Irv, stay out my business.” Check out Dame Dash's full comments above.

