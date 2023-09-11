The CEO Show
- MusicDame Dash "Saved" Memphis Bleek, He Claims While Recalling Label StoriesThe executive claimed that he got the rapper out of a nasty deal in which people in his circle were robbing him of his publishing rights.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureDame Dash "Broke" But "Proud," Roc-A-Fella Co-Founder Says He's Been "Losing Money For Years"Dame's interview with "The CEO Show" is out now and full of gems, such as calling DJ Vlad a culture vulture.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDame Dash Reflects On JAY-Z & Nas FeudDame Dash says that Nas is "one of the cooler" artists in hip-hop.By Cole Blake