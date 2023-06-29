Ne-Yo’s ex-girlfriend, Sade Bagnerise, has taken to social media to share a message about the singer. She shares two children with him, Brixton and Braiden, and the message comes amid a recent custody battle over the two boys. Ne-Yo had filed for joint-custody of them last month, and she later filed a countersuit agreeing and asking for child support. Earlier this year, Ne-Yo and his former wife Crystal Renay finalized their divorce. She filed for divorce in 2022 after discovering that Ne-Yo had gotten Bagnerise pregnant.

Now, Bagnerise has revealed in an Instagram Story that she personally apologized to Renay, going on to clarify recent reports surrounding their custody battle. “I’ve privately apologized profusely to Crystal for my role, and she is such a strong, beautiful, FORGIVING woman,” she wrote, “but I spoke to a woman who was so confused and broken. BETRAYED & misunderstood.” She continued, “She is hurting and healing and as hard as he tries to play tough guy he know he’s hurting deep down inside too. He needs help (love, support). It takes a village.”

Read More: Jay-Z Won’t Let Ne-Yo Live Down Giving “Let Me Love You” Away To Mario

Bagnerise Claims Ne-Yo “Needs Help”

Ne-Yo's ex-girlfriend shares intimate moments from the birth of their child https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/L4PDUTP5ci — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) June 29, 2023

“I know y’all like to tussle in them comments,” Bagnerise says, “but just read and listen with your heart today, and not your fingers. The headline about me demanding child support was a reach, and I think y’all are hurting my baby daddy feelings, lol. He says he don’t care. But he do. We all care just a little.” Last month, it was also reported that Ne-Yo requested a paternity test to ensure that the children are his. Bagnerise claims that this was never a concern of his.

“IN FAIRNESS TO HIM,” she adds, “in that regard, he has always been physically, financially, and emotionally responsible for both Braiden and Brixton from the moment he found out about the first pregnancy. He’s never denied or questioned either child, and we have DNA tests for both. […] The man is and always has been a proud pappy. He be scandalous AF lmao but he does right by all of his kids.” According to Bagnerise, despite ongoing drama in his personal life, Ne-Yo remains a strong figure in his kids’ lives.

Read More: Ne-Yo Owes $3M To The IRS Due To Back Taxes

[Via]