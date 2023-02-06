Ne-Yo
- RelationshipsNe-Yo's Mystery Woman Reveals Tattoo Of His Silhouette Under Her ButtSocial media sleuths have noticed that the pair recently travelled to Dubai together, but it's unclear how serious their bond is.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsNe-Yo Grabs Fabolous For "Link Up [Remix]"Ne-Yo and Fabolous have been making hits for years now. By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureWho Are The Mothers Of Ne-Yo's 7 Kids?The R&B icon co-parents seven children with three women.By Demi Phillips
- Music7 R&B Singers Who Are LibrasThese Libra singers know a thing or two about love. Celebrate their special days by diving into their catalogs.By Demi Phillips
- Pop CultureNe-Yo’s Ex-Girlfriend Speaks On Helping Son Get Back At BulliesDo you agree with how she handled the situation?By Zachary Horvath
- Pop CultureNe-Yo's Baby Mama Doesn't Stand Behind His Anti-Transgender Children CommentsMonyetta Shaw-Carter, mother of two of Ne-Yo's kids, spoke with "TMZ" about his recent troubling comments.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNe-Yo Continues Trans Discourse With Another Statement: "I WILL NOT BE BULLIED INTO APOLOGIZING"Ne-Yo's take on gender and parenting is certainly ruffling a lot of feathers.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNe-Yo Formally Apologizes For Transgender Children Hot TakeGoing forward, Ne-Yo plans to better educate himself on the topic so he can "approach future conversations with more empathy."By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureNe-Yo Kicks A Fan Off Stage After Signature Hat RemovalNe-Yo takes exception to those who mess with his hats.By Jake Lyda
- MusicArtists Like Akon: Sean Kingston, T-Pain, Ne-Yo, Jason Derulo & MoreExplore artists like Akon - Sean Kingston, T-Pain, Ne-Yo, Chris Brown, Jason Derulo. Discover their unique sounds in the R&B genre.By Jake Skudder
- Pop CultureNe-Yo Owes $3M To The IRS Due To Back TaxesNe-Yo is NOT having the time of his life when it comes to his wallet.By Jake Lyda
- RelationshipsNe-Yo Not Back With Ex-Wife Despite Appearing TogetherThe singer and ex-wife Crystal Renay are not back together, and it is going to stay that way.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureJay-Z Won't Let Ne-Yo Live Down Giving "Let Me Love You" Away To MarioNe-Yo penned the hit song before signing with Def Jam in 2005.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsNe-Yo Serves Ex-Girlfriend Papers Demanding Paternity TestThe R&B icon seems to think one of his children might not actually be his.By Noah Grant
- MusicNe-Yo Says He's Down To Date FansNe-Yo is living single like Khadijah!By James Jones
- RelationshipsTaylor Swift Gets Some Post-Break-Up Advice From Ne-YoNe-Yo thinks some good can come of her recent split.By Noah Grant
- RelationshipsNe-Yo Has Second Child With Secret Baby MommaNe-Yo has had another child.By Justin Acosta
- TV2 Chainz & Ne-Yo Join The Cast Of 50 Cent's “BMF”2 Chainz and Ne-Yo have joined the cast of "BMF" season 3." By Aron A.
- RelationshipsNe-Yo's Baby Mama Speaks On Getting Pregnant During His MarriageEarlier this month, the "So Sick" singer finalized his divorce from Crystal Renay.By Hayley Hynes