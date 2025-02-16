Ne-Yo Causes Social Media Uproar With Clip Of Singer's Backstage Kissing With Three Girlfriends

Ne-Yo has set social media ablaze after a viral video captured him backstage, showering affection on multiple women before stepping onto the stage. The clip, shared by LiveBitez, shows the R&B singer in a private moment with his partners, each receiving a kiss before he walks out to perform. As the video rolls, the women smile and follow him in support, fueling a wave of online reactions. The internet wasted no time weighing in. While Ne-Yo has openly embraced a polyamorous lifestyle, many found the display uncomfortable. Comment sections lit up with criticism, with some calling the moment “cringe” and others questioning the dynamic.

Instagram user @lexizjinx wrote, “We didn’t need to see this.” Another, @iamshayshanae, added, “But would NEVER want their daughters to be like this… I’m sure.” The skepticism continued with @iamcoachwise saying, “Do what you want, but this just seems weird.” Others took aim at Ne-Yo’s public persona. “This the same man that gave us ‘Miss Independent’ and ‘So Sick,’” wrote @dressedbyjessica. Some questioned the motivation behind his lifestyle, with @cdiggi1 commenting, “He’s overcompensating for something. And it’s PAINFULLY obvious.” Another user, @lightskinkim, asked, “If we took away his money and who ‘he is’… would these women still accept this?” The harshest critique came from @kryssedeal, who quipped, “She’s a clown, she’s a clown, she’s a clown, he’s a clown… It’s a circus.”

Ne-Yo's Polyamorous Life

This isn’t the first time Ne-Yo’s love life has sparked debate. Recently, one of his partners posted a photo of them on a boat, posing in bikinis while Ne-Yo stood at the center. The image quickly gained traction, much like his latest backstage moment. While Ne-Yo continues to embrace his unconventional relationships, the internet remains divided. Whether fans support or criticize his choices, one thing is clear—he knows how to keep people talking.