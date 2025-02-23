Meek Mill Calls Ne-Yo's Polyamorous Life "Crazy" & "Don't Approve" After Singer Seen Kissing Partners

Meek Mill reacted after seeing a video of Ne-Yo kissing his partners, sharing his thoughts on social media. On Saturday, Mill took to X to repost a clip of Ne-Yo backstage. The footage shows the R&B singer greeting three women with kisses on the lips, a gesture that has become routine in his polyamorous relationships. “OG said that’s crazyyyyyy! Lol,” Mill wrote, expressing his surprise. Ne-Yo has been open about his embrace of polyamory since at least 2023, when he was spotted in Miami holding hands with two women. That same year, he addressed the topic while speaking to paparazzi in Los Angeles, emphasizing his belief in personal freedom. “In love and romance, people should be able to do whatever makes them happy,” he said. “I don’t see how it hurts anyone.” When asked if polygamous marriages should be legalized, he responded, “Sure, why not?”

In December, Ne-Yo defended his lifestyle on the Gold Dimes podcast. He acknowledged learning about himself through his 2022 divorce from Crystal Renay, who had accused him of infidelity. “I realized things about myself I always suspected but never fully admitted,” he said. He stressed the importance of self-awareness in relationships. “If you know you won’t be faithful to one woman, don’t commit to one. It’s that simple.” After the podcast host suggested that some women have attempted to shame him for his choices, Ne-Yo remained unfazed. “You can’t shame me if I don’t care,” he said. “I need people to understand how little I care about their opinions. This life is mine, and I’ll live it on my terms.”

Meek Mill On Ne-Yo's Polyamous Life

Mill’s post was not a direct challenge to Ne-Yo, but the Grammy-winning artist responded to general criticism with an Instagram Story on Wednesday. He shared a black-and-white selfie with a caption mimicking his detractors: “Them: 'NEYO WE DON’T APPROVE OF YOUR POLY RELATIONSHIP!!'” The image prominently displayed his T-shirt, which read, “Fun fact: I don’t care.”