Ne-Yo Fires Back At Critics After Debuting Fourth Girlfriend

Ne-Yo is no stranger to stirring up controversy with his unconventional dating life, and this week was certainly no exception. Recently, the performer shared a photo alongside a professional dancer who goes by "Bri" on Instagram, seemingly confirming that they're an item. She's not the only special lady in his life these days, however. He has three other girlfriends, Bella, Arielle Hill, and Phoenix.

Bri even appeared to spend some time with all three of them as well as her new man recently. For now, it remains unclear exactly when they decided to make things official. The pair was first spotted together in an Instagram photo shared by Bri in December. The following month, she posted some videos of the two of them getting up close and personal. Most recently, she shared footage from what appeared to be a relaxing trip to Indonesia.

Ne-Yo's Polyamory

While this lifestyle isn't for everybody, Ne-Yo has made it clear that he stands by his choices. Yesterday (February 19), he took to his Instagram Story to fire back amid criticism. “Them: ‘NEYO WE DON’T APPROVE OF YOUR RELATIONSHIP!!” he wrote. “FUN FACT: I DON’T CARE.” During an interview with TMZ last summer, he also revealed that he was open to adding more girlfriends to his lineup. According to him, it all comes down to who he gets along with, and how much money he has.