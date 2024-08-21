Ne-Yo Says He’s Down For Unlimited Number Of Girlfriends

Ne-Yo and his girlfriends are doing well.

Ne-Yo doesn't shy away from discussing his unconventional lifestyle, which includes polyamorous relationships. Currently, the performer is dating two different women. During a recent interview with TMZ, he also revealed that he'd be open to adding more to the equation. He says that for him, it's less about the number of partners and more about his connection with each one. "No specific cap, it just depends on who I vibe with and who vibes with me," he said with a shrug. "As many as you can afford, that's how it works."

The outlet then asked him to weigh in on Omarion, who recently revealed he was celibate for three years at the peak of his career. “I just found myself in that position of wanting to understand my energy and give myself time to grow," he told André Duqum’s Know Thyself podcast. "And also I knew that if I could control two areas of my life, which is food and the urge of sex, then nothing can stop me.” Ne-Yo congratulated Omarion for his success but added that celibacy really isn't his thing.

Ne-Yo Opens Up About His Polyamorous Lifestyle

This is far from the first time fans have heard about Ne-Yo's approach to love and dating, however. In April, he weighed in on the concept of polygamy, and whether or not the government should legalize it. At the time, he said he thinks people should be able to do whatever they want in that regard, as long as they're not hurting anyone.