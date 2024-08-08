Ne-Yo Receives The Key To The City Of Las Vegas During Residency Show

Las Vegas' Mayor Carolyn Goodman pulled up to Ne-Yo's show to honor his artistry, showmanship, and philanthropy in the city's name.

Ne-Yo was born in Camden, Arkansas, but after relocating, he soon became a proud representative of Las Vegas, Nevada, a place he continues to call home. Moreover, he's been rocking Sin City as of late with his Human Love Rebellion residency, a concert series that set the stage for a very special honor in his career. Moreover, the city's Mayor Carolyn Goodman surprised the "2 Million Secrets" singer at his Wednesday show (August 7) and honored him with the Key to the City. Not only that, but Goodman also declared that Vegas will celebrate Ne-Yo Day on August 7 from this year onward.

"Yours has extra jewels [compared] to the one we gave Usher two months ago. You’re homegrown, my dear man … Congratulations!" the mayor told Ne-Yo two songs into his set. Goodman also remarked on his prowess, talent, and success as a musician, as well as his philanthropic efforts that have supported Las Vegas. While the 44-year-old still catches salacious headlines these days, such as dating rumors between his ex-wife and Maino, his music and art continues to speak louder than these elements... for better or worse.

Ne-Yo Honored By Las Vegas Mayor: Watch

"Thank you," Ne-Yo emotionally told the crowd chanting his name as he accepted the Key to the City in a leopard print get-up. "I don’t want to get emotional, I’m trying to be fly. I can’t cry in this suit. Thank you to our lovely mayor, thank you to the city of Las Vegas, thank you all for being here." This follows more concerning and divisive stories surrounding this legacy and career. He recently faced accusations from a former partner alleging assault and child neglect, though this hasn't resulted in any sort of conclusion or verdict at press time.