Ne-Yo's Ex Accuses Him Of Assault & Child Neglect: Breaking Down Her Accusations

R&B royalty Ne-Yo is currently in the eye of a storm of controversy after being hit with some damning allegations by an ex. On April 25, 2024, Sade Bagnerise, one of Ne-Yo’s exes and baby mothers, took to Instagram to get some things off her chest, alleging both physical abuse and child neglect. The video of their exchange has gone viral on social media and Bagnerise has since apologized. While fans wait to see if Ne-Yo will publicly address this, here's what his ex accused him of.

Physical Assault

The verbal dispute between Ne-Yo and his ex went down during a livestream on Bagnerise’s Instagram account. During their argument, Bagnerise accused Ne-Yo of physically assaulting her, even calling him “Diddy Jr." “Diddy Jr., tell them about the freak-off,” she says as the video begins. “You know what you did. You body-slammed me on the floor... Tell them the real you and why we’re here today,” Bagnerise continues. Throughout the ordeal, Ne-Yo can be heard responding to the accusations. However, most of what he says goes unheard as Bagnerise is louder. Nevertheless, it is pretty clear that, at some point, he threatens to call the police on her because of “the commotion.”

Sade Bagnerise Accuses Ne-Yo Of Neglecting Their Kids

Later in the video, Sade takes a shot at Ne-Yo for allegedly neglecting the two kids they share. “He wants ho*s over the house while his kids is here. You f**king like to have ho*s, drugs and weed, alcohol, mushrooms, and prostitutes in the house while your kids are here,” she said. For the most part, Ne-Yo tried to ignore her by gaming, but that proved unsuccessful as she pressed him further.

“Everyone has asked him to stop, but he will not listen to nobody,” she continued. “This is what’s going on, this is the tea. While the b*tches in the house, I asked him not to bring no b*tches in the house. I even came over here to help him with these f**king kids because he won’t watch these kids.” Later in the video, she’s heard saying, “He don’t care about these kids. All he care about is doing drugs, drinking alcohol, and f*cking these ho*s.”

Sade Bagnerise Apologizes For Her Outburst

Several hours after Ne-Yo was dragged by his ex on Instagram Live, Bagnerise apologized for her actions. In a series of posts on her Instagram story, she stated that her emotions were high. “Full moon was out, cycle on, postpartum built with frustration and a lot of underlining issues that we needed to be addressed. Trying to do that with the problem present made heightened emotions. I'm human. I hurt too. & i want the best for everyone. That's all I was fussing for. Nothing more,” she wrote. Tagging Ne-Yo, she wrote, “Sorry for how I communicated my frustration with you. Let’s do better.”