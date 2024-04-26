Ne-Yo's Ex-Girlfriend Continues To Divulge On Their Fight

Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace After Party
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Ne-Yo attends Flipper's Roller Boogie Palace After Party at the Encore Beach Club at Encore Las Vegas on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/FilmMagic/Getty Images)

Sade Bagnerise isn't done airing out her grievances on social media, although she had apologized for dragging the public into this.

Sade Bagnerise, Ne-Yo's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two youngest children, isn't done airing out her supposed grievances with him online. Moreover, she recently accused him of supposedly acting like "Diddy Junior" and even allegedly body-slamming her during an argument. These are all just accusations, and ones that Bagnerise even apologized for making so public recently. Still, as her latest IG Stories prove, these claims are far from over.

"To the other person," Sade Bagnerise began concerning her accusations towards Ne-Yo. "I just KNOW you ain't bring your playing deaf dumb and blind azz up on this internet and start LYRING thru your teeth like I can't dispute your claims and drop the receipts. I just knoooooooooow you fkn lying, I just knoooooooow we ain't about to go THERE. Not with what has been said about YOU. Let's NOT. Chilllllle. Now I need another got damn boba tea. Delusional affffff!!!!!!!! Knowing DAMN well I ain't say NOTHING that hasn't been said and expressed with the immediate group of ppl who matter. Knowing this & knowing I can bk that up and any claim I ever make pertaining to whateverrrr I SAY.. and lying thru them teeth instead of holding folks accountable is crazzzzzzy.

Ne-Yo's Ex-Girlfriend Continues Her Rants

"I'm move on before u drag me bk to the pits of hell," Bagnerise went on with her Ne-Yo claims. "Like I said.. I want the best and will work towards making that possible. I sit up here and do the BEST I can do with ALL my kids. I'm not acting above or better than the next person for asking for the next person to do better with me. I will always push for anyone I care for to better. & I want to be pushed the same. For expressing concern just like 'OTHERS' are doing in private. I'm not the only person with these sentiments or concerns and you, me, them, they & Gawd allllll know the got damn truth. U know how GREAT I take care of the babies and how much over time I put in to overcompensate.

"Don't you ever bring your mouth to act like it's anything less or my story is something to be ashamed of," her allegations concluded. "We all have one but who I am TODAY, and the LOVE I give and pour into my kids and the family is all I concern myself with. I'm human, I have my faults, I've made mistakes, I've learned, I've grown and I TRY MY BEST. The only thing I ask in return is for everyone to TRY THEIR BEST. All of us." For more news and the latest updates on Ne-Yo, come back to HNHH.

