One Of Ne-Yo's Girlfriends Makes Her Love Permanent By Tattooing His Eyes

June 9, 2020, Houston, TX, USA; Singer Ne-Yo performs a song during the funeral for George Floyd on Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at The Fountain of Praise church in Houston. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis Police officers on May 25. Mandatory Credit: Godofredo A. Vasquez, Houston Chronicle/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Ne-Yo's polyamorous relationships have caught him a lot of flack online, but none of his girlfriends are complaining.

Ne-Yo has caught more than enough online flack for his polyamorous relationships to last a lifetime, but he and his partners show no signs of giving into public pressure. One of his girlfriends recently got a picture of his eyes tattooed on her arm, making her love permanent and warding off any naysayers as soon as they see it. The singer maintains a very unapologetic stance on the matter, which isn't even the Internet's business at the end of the day. Whether or not you agree with his view on romantic partnerships or think that they are appropriate for his family, his boos certainly don't seem to mind this dynamic.

But alas, critics will still come through. Ne-Yo's ex Sade Bagnerise – and the mother of his sons Braiden and Brixton – blasted him for his polyamory. "And didn't I tell your corny a** not to have that s**t going on in front of my kids, to do that cornball s**t ON YOUR OWN TIME," she wrote on social media. "That s**t sick af. You hellllllla fkn weird for that. @neyo. But I'm glad u think im playing with u after i done already warned you im not playing about my kids."

Who Is Ne-Yo Dating?

For those unaware, Ne-Yo is reportedly currently in a polyamorous relationship with four other women (Bri, Bella, Arielle Hill, and Phoenix), and he doesn't care what you might have to say about it. "Them: ‘NEYO WE DON’T APPROVE OF YOUR RELATIONSHIP!!'" he mocked on his Instagram Story earlier this month. "FUN FACT: I DON’T CARE." From what the Arkansas native has expressed in various previous interviews and statements, it seems like he's also open to dating even more women at the same time.

Meanwhile, even rappers like Meek Mill have commented on this controversy, either voicing their disapproval or giving props. As such, Ne-Yo will probably always have a healthy polyamory discourse to respond to and deal with online as long as he keeps his romantic desires up. But who are we to tell anyone how to live their life? We're just glad this new tattoo is cool enough on its own if things go south...

