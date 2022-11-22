Ne-Yo isn’t letting his pending divorce stop his fun. The “So Sick” singers is currently going through a divorce from ex-wife Crystal Renay. But judging by his recent outing with fans, Ne-Yo isn’t taking his split from Crytal too hard.

Video footage of a woman twerking on Ne-Yo while he awkwardly caresses her has been making its rounds online. The woman took to Instagram to share the risqué moment with her followers. “YALLL I had a time with @Neyo last night. He IS the sweetest.”

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – JULY 02: Ne-Yo attends the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 2, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Essence)

The excited fan also had a message for folks hating on her viral video with Ne-Yo. “Yall can’t say sh** to me no more. Don’t @ me, @ ya momma.” But the gushing didn’t end there. The fan shared a photo of herself alongside Ne-Yo. She went on to share a solo pic from the eventful night, sharing more info about her moment with the singer.

“Yall Neyo just held my hand and kissed it.” Fans flooded the comment section with their thoughts on the spicy video. “He’s another one. Honoring peasants when he had himself a queen,” one fan shared. “Dudes be throwing they wife and kids away just to go back to the club to be able to do this with no remorse,” another added.

The woman in the video hopped in the Shaderoom comment section to further defend viral dance video with Ne-Yo. “Me and @neyo had nothing but pure fun with our people! Pure vibes He was sweet af to all my friends even got a extra bottle to give us sho. Nothing but love!” The dance moment comes one month after Ne-Yo took a hit in his divorce proceedings with Crystal.

A judge denied Ne-Yo’s request for Crystal Renay to delete the posts accusing him of cheating. The courts declared that she was not in willful violation of the court order. Check out Ne-Yo’s dance moment above.