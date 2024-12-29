Ne-Yo Releases Official Statement On The Death Of His Boxing Champ Client Paul Bamba

Ne-Yo acknowledges the loss of his boxing champ.

Last month, Ne-Yo announced a new chapter in his career by signing boxing champion Paul Bamba to his newly developed management company. Tragically, that partnership was cut short as news broke that Bamba had passed away at the age of 35. News of the boxing star's passing was released on Saturday (Dec. 28). A joint statement from Ne-Yo and Bamba’s family shared on Instagram confirmed the heartbreaking development, though the cause of death remains undisclosed. Bamba, known for his impressive 19-3 record, achieved a career milestone recently by claiming the WBA Gold Cruiserweight world title with a victory over Rogelio Medina Luna.

His passing leaves a void in the boxing world and among those who admired his determination and talent. Ne-Yo's statement, conjoined with the Bamba family, reads: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of beloved son, brother, friend, and boxing champion Paul Bamba, whose light and love touched countless lives. He was a fierce yet confident competitor with an unrelenting ambition to achieve greatness. But more than anything, he was a tremendous individual who inspired many with his exceptional drive and determination. We are heartbroken by his passing and kindly ask for privacy and understanding during this difficult time as we collectively navigate our grief.”

Ne-Yo Mourns The Loss of Recently Signed Boxer Paul Bamba

Ne-Yo was extremely excited about signing Bamba weeks ago. At the time, the boxer was excited for his future with the singer. Bamba said: "I’m honored to work with NE-YO in this capacity, and I’m grateful for his unwavering confidence in me. I know he has the ability to open new doors and create opportunities for me to elevate as a fighter. It’s going to be an exciting new chapter."

The singer new management company attributes to his love for combat sports. Before Paul Bamba's passing, he trained Ne-Yo. "I've always been a martial arts fan, so I was excited to take my first professional Muaythai (sic) class while I had some downtime from the tour in Thailand," Ne-Yo wrote on Instagram last month. 'Trust me, it looks a lot easier than it actually is."