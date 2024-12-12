Claressa Shields Escalates Remy Ma Feud To Another Level With A Boxing Match Challenge

Claressa Shields wants to get physical.

Claressa Shields has challenged Remy Ma to a boxing match amid their fiery feud on social media. The drama began when Remy accused her of having an affair with her husband, Papoose. In doing so, she shared screenshots of text messages between the two of them while claiming that Papoose fell asleep with his phone open.

As for the latest post in the feud, Shields wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "Claressa Shields vs @RealRemyMa Feb 2nd! Come get yo ass whooped crash out!!" Fans in the replies were loving the escalation. "This my type of carrying on … remy what them hands be like ..?" one user wrote. Another fan wrote: "Way to lean in to it [laughing emoji]. This a hilarious response."

Claressa Shields Attends The 2023 ESPYS

Jul 12, 2023; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Professional boxer Claressa Shields arrives on the red carpet before the 2023 ESPYS at the Dolby Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

That post comes after Remy accused Papoose and Shields of planning to leak revenge porn against her. "Papoose u f*ckin Dummy! Hey Ms Shields, he took your advice but not before I screenshot yall convo," she wrote. "Oh, he was getting me arrested, the woman that NEVER fucked off on him in 17 years! While plotting with ONE OF his chicks to try to destroy me. The same woman that could've BEEN used my platform to expose you. I got all your pics and messages from the chicks while I was away and he was 'holding me down' #FVCKYAMOVIEMA." From there, she added: "Sidebar: he bout to say he wrote me rhymes. IMAGINE THAT, and if anything sexual leaks about me it was him cuz he threatened that too."

Claressa Shields Wants To Fight Remy Ma

Remy and Papoose's relationship has been marred with infidelity rumors in recent years. In 2023, rumors surfaced that Remy allegedly had an affair with Eazy The Block Captain. Check out Claressa Shields' latest post on social media below.