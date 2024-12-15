Papoose Supports Claressa Shields At Fight In Resurfaced Footage Amid Remy Ma Drama

Recently, Remy Ma exposed Papoose for allegedly having an affair with pro boxer Claressa Shields.

Last week, Remy Ma and Papoose's 15-year marriage took a turn for the worse, when she hopped online to expose him for an alleged affair. She posted screenshots of some alleged messages between him and professional boxer Claressa Shields, which seem to show her expressing interest in receiving gifts, flowers, and more. He quickly fired back by bringing up her own alleged affair with Eazy The Block Captain, which has had social media users up in arms for months.

Unsurprisingly, this resulted in a heated back-and-forth between Remy and Papoose. Shields even got involved at one point, calling Remy a "clown," and slamming her for allegedly having two boyfriends. Eventually, she jokingly challenged the rapper to a boxing match on X. "Claressa Shields vs @RealRemyMa Feb 2nd! Come get yo a** whooped crash out!!" she wrote. She went on to share footage of herself training with a caption that some social media users thought could have been directed at Remy. That remains unconfirmed.

Papoose & Claressa Shields Backstage At Boxing Match

Either way, fans are looking back on Papoose's relationship with Shields with a new perspective. In a resurfaced clip, for example, the two of them are seen backstage at one of her fights. They appeared to be in good spirits at the time, joking and laughing as Papoose called Shields a "champ." For now, fans aren't exactly sure where they stand. A recent rant from Shields, however, indicates that she's unfazed by all of the drama she's been involved in lately.