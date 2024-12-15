Papoose Supports Claressa Shields At Fight In Resurfaced Footage Amid Remy Ma Drama

BYCaroline Fisher314 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Davido In Concert - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 21: Rapper Papoose performs onstage during Davido &amp; Friends Birthday Concert at State Farm Arena on November 21, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Recently, Remy Ma exposed Papoose for allegedly having an affair with pro boxer Claressa Shields.

Last week, Remy Ma and Papoose's 15-year marriage took a turn for the worse, when she hopped online to expose him for an alleged affair. She posted screenshots of some alleged messages between him and professional boxer Claressa Shields, which seem to show her expressing interest in receiving gifts, flowers, and more. He quickly fired back by bringing up her own alleged affair with Eazy The Block Captain, which has had social media users up in arms for months.

Unsurprisingly, this resulted in a heated back-and-forth between Remy and Papoose. Shields even got involved at one point, calling Remy a "clown," and slamming her for allegedly having two boyfriends. Eventually, she jokingly challenged the rapper to a boxing match on X. "Claressa Shields vs @RealRemyMa Feb 2nd! Come get yo a** whooped crash out!!" she wrote. She went on to share footage of herself training with a caption that some social media users thought could have been directed at Remy. That remains unconfirmed.

Read More: Wack 100 Accuses Remy Ma Of Trying To Ruin Papoose's Career With Revenge Allegations

Papoose & Claressa Shields Backstage At Boxing Match

Either way, fans are looking back on Papoose's relationship with Shields with a new perspective. In a resurfaced clip, for example, the two of them are seen backstage at one of her fights. They appeared to be in good spirits at the time, joking and laughing as Papoose called Shields a "champ." For now, fans aren't exactly sure where they stand. A recent rant from Shields, however, indicates that she's unfazed by all of the drama she's been involved in lately.

"You want to know what really gets on my nerves, that grinds my gears, I mean grinds them so bad... Is that when y'all think I give a f*ck. Listen to me, I do not give a f*ck about so much sh*t," she told followers on Instagram Live last week, seeming annoyed. "I be bored responding, needing something to do."

Read More: Claressa Shields Flaunts Fighting Skills Amid Remy Ma & Papoose Cheating Scandal

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...