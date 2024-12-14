Claressa Shields Flaunts Fighting Skills Amid Remy Ma & Papoose Cheating Scandal

Claressa Shields recently got exposed for her alleged affair with Papoose.

Earlier this week, things got messy between Remy Ma and Papoose when she hopped online to expose his alleged affair. She shared a series of alleged text messages between him and professional boxer Claressa Shields, slamming him for allegedly being unfaithful. He wasted no time before firing back, however, and hit her with some accusations of his own. He brought up her long-rumored relationship with Eazy The Block Captain, accusing her of being both a cheater and a "narcissist."

Eventually, Shields got involved, dissing Remy on X and accusing her of having multiple boyfriends. "Misery loves company baby…. Smh. I'm just so happy over here… I can't believe a 45 year old woman is crashing out like this [clown] behavior," she wrote among various other insults. She even went on to challenge Remy to a boxing match. "Claressa Shields vs @RealRemyMa Feb 2nd! Come get yo a** whooped crash out!!" she tweeted.

Read More: Claressa Shields Reveals Why She Bashed Remy Ma Amid Papoose Cheating Scandal

Claressa Shields Shares Interesting Video On X

Now, Shields has taken to X once again, this time flaunting her fighting skills in an intense video with her trainer. "Btc couldn’t take me, even If I tied one hand behind my back call me 'Danger'! #Claressashields #GWOAT," she captioned the post. Of course, social media users were quick to speculate that this was directed at Remy, though this is unconfirmed. Shields' latest video arrives shortly after Eazy The Block Captain sat down with The Boul and accused Papoose of having known about the alleged affair for years.