Claressa Shields Reveals Why She Bashed Remy Ma Amid Papoose Cheating Scandal

This week, things between Remy Ma and professional boxer Claressa Shields got heated, as the former accused the latter of having an affair with her husband Papoose. She shared screenshots of various alleged messages between them, in which Shields seemingly explained that she felt "st*pid" for asking Pap for gifts and flowers.

This resulted in some back and forth online, and eventually, Shields challenged Remy to a boxing match. "Claressa Shields vs @RealRemyMa Feb 2nd! Come get yo a** whooped crash out!!" she tweeted. Now, however, she's taken to social media to clear a few things up. In a new clip, she explains why she decided to respond to Remy in the first place. According to her, it all comes down to boredom, despite whatever haters might have to say.

Claressa Shields Claims She Responded To Remy Ma Out Of Boredom

"You want to know what really gets on my nerves, that grinds my gears, I mean grinds them so bad... Is that when y'all think I give a f*ck. Listen to me, I do not give a f*ck about so much sh*t," she explained. "I be bored responding, needing something to do." She went on, insisting that her responding to Remy doesn't mean she cares. Of course, Instagram users in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section have a lot to say about Shields' latest claims, and most aren't exactly buying them. "Sounds a bit give-a-fvck-ish to me 🤷🏽‍♀️," one commenter says. "GIRLLLLLLLL LEAVE THAT LADY HUSBAND ALONE," another writes.