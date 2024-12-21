Gillie Bashes Police At His Boxing Event For Shooting Confusion That Led To Cancellation

Gillie is even more furious now.

Gillie Da Kid had to angrily kick everyone out of his boxing event this weekend due to an alleged shooting against police outside, but it turns out that this was a huge misunderstanding that made him all the more irate. "Shout out to everybody that supported us tonight," Gillie began his video response to the matter. "Shout out to everybody that tuned into the pay-per-view. But I also want to say this, man. The Wilmington police is the worst f***ing police district in the f***ing country." He claimed that he paid police and security $14,000, yet their captain had to ask him to control the crowd outside the venue that didn't have tickets, who were apparently very rowdy.

Furthermore, Gillie Da Kid didn't understand why this had to be his job, but he followed through anyway because the captain suggested that the police would have to use force as an alternative. "Five minutes later, y'all macing motherf***ers," he ranted against the police. When Gillie heard that people were allegedly shooting at police outside, the Million Dollaz Worth Of Game cohost was shocked and kicked everybody out. But then, the police said that people were shouting at them, not shooting. "You made me kick all of these motherf***ers out the stands 'cause some n***as was outside shouting at the f***ing police?!" he asked indignantly.

Gillie Da Kid Addresses Boxing Event Shut-Down

This was a really rough situation for almost everyone involved, as the non-ticketed crowd and police cost a lot of people money, time, and peace. For Gillie Da Kid in particular, this situation might've hit home for him due to his condemnation of gun violence, but to hear that it was all a miscommunication afterwards was clearly a massive blow.