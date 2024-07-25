Cam'ron And Gillie Da Kid Trade Jokes On Instagram About R. Kelly Photo

Killa Cam had some jokes to get off.

Cam’ron cracked some jokes about rapper and podcaster Gillie Da Kid by posting an edited photo of him next to the convicted sex offender and disgraced R&B star R. Kelly in a suggestive manner. In the picture, the singer has his arm around someone who the Million Dollaz Worth of Game co-host is edited onto while the two hold hands.

Cam'ron captioned the Instagram post: "Yo @gilliedaking f*ck going on?!! This where u get the phrase ‘nut ASS n-gga’? We gotta have a convo. 1. Where was y’all at? 2. Did he drug you[?] 3. Did you want to get on that bad? (Pause). I got more questions hit me bro." Gillie, a longtime friend of Cam's, replied in the comments section: "[laughing emoji] Dam homie don’t do that I told u I was playing." Gillie's co-host Wallo also chimed in with some jokes of his own, telling the "story" of what happened that night. “Cam it was a wild night, he woke up the next morning soaking wet in a closet filled with lollipops & whip cream. He was immediately transported to the nearest emergency room. He did a lot of therapy afterwards. We finally got him back to himself. For years anytime he would hear a R.Kelly song he would scream NOOOOOOOOOO, don’t do it!"

Cam'ron and Gillie Da Kid Trade Jokes On Instagram

Druski previously asked about the photo of Gillie and R. Kelly during an episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game earlier this year, to which Gillie confirmed it was fake. However, he did tell a story about sleeping over at Kelly's house with members of the Cash Money Records roster. He also jokingly accused podcast co-host Wallo of attending one of Diddy's infamous parties, pointing to a random bald man in the background of a photo of Diddy and R. Kelly.