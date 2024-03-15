Gillie Spots "Wallo" In The Background Of Diddy & R. Kelly Party Photo

Wallo insists he was in prison at the time.

Considering some of the recent allegations made against Diddy, it's become an arguably bad look to have been spotted at one of his infamous parties. There's been plenty of chatter surrounding the kinds of things that take place at said gatherings, though none of it has been confirmed. This week, Gillie Da Kid decided to hop online to implicate one of his closest confidants, and first cousin, Wallo267.

Yesterday, Gillie posted an old photo of the Bad Boy Records founder partying with none other than R. Kelly. In the background, a bald, unidentifiable man is seen lingering nearby. Of course, Gillie took the opportunity to joke that it was Wallo, though the latter fervently denies this.

Wallo Denies Attending Diddy's Party

“What is @wallo267 doing in the back [facepalm emoji]," Gillie captioned the photo. "U said u don’t party #PartyAnimal.” Countless fans and peers found the post hilarious, flooding the rapper and podcast host's comments section with laughing emojis. According to Wallo, however, there's no possibility that the man in the photo is him. He promptly chimed in with a rock-solid alibi. "Hold up cuz I was in prison ain’t the time, don’t even try it!" he responded. "Shaggy 'it wasn’t me.'"

Gillie and Wallo aren't the only ones to joke about Diddy's parties as of late, however. During his appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game last month, Druski claimed that he had attended Diddy's events in the past, though he insists nothing out of the ordinary happened. "I mean, it was a party," the comedian explained. "I wasn't at one of them parties." What do you think of Gillie Da Kid accusing Wallo of attending a party with Diddy and R. Kelly? What about Wallo's response to the accusation? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

