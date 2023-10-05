50 Cent Talks About Why He Doesn’t Go To Diddy’s Parties

Diddy has earned a reputation for hosting extravagant parties on various occasions. He recently upheld this tradition by throwing a lavish celebration for the release of his sixth studio album, The Love Album: Off the Grid. The event, as expected, was a star-studded celebration, with notable attendees including Keyshia Cole, French Montana, Jadakiss, and many more. Diddy's parties are renowned for their celebrity guest lists and unparalleled entertainment. Despite the glamour and allure of these events, there's one person who says he does not attend: 50 Cent.

While Diddy's parties often draw a who's who of the entertainment industry, 50 Cent has notably chosen to steer clear of them. Earlier today (Oct. 4), a video circulated across social media of 50 Cent, presumably at one of his shows, and he offered an explanation as to why he doesn't attend Diddy's parties. "That’s why I don’t be going to them Puffy parties," 50 Cent said in the video while on stage. "Uh-uh. N****a hug you from the front and the back at the same time? F**k you talkin’ about? Look, if you into that, you into that," 50 said. "I’m fine with it. To each his own. I’m just sayin’ this ain’t my motherf***ing kind of party. It’s uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girls bathroom when s**t like that is going on.”

50 Cent Explains Why He Doesn't Rock With Puffy's Parties

Fans took note of his commentary and responded in various ways. "50 always speaks the truth uncensored," one person wrote. "Lots of stories coming out about Diddy and his after parties." "This is just too funny," another person commented. "50 don’t get down with that," said someone else. Nevertheless, 50s comments sparked questions as to why he doesn't attend.

However, 50 Cent has been busy with other things anyways. He's been out of the city lately as part of his The Final Lap tour, and has been making headlines. Most recently, he's been the topic of social media from fans who were impressed with his outfit changes. "50 Cent outfit changes at this show was at least 1.5 seconds each song lol," someone wrote on social media. The rapper has also been calling some of his celebrity friends to come out and support. His various surprise guest appearances on different nights of the tour have included everyone from Eminem, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Nas, YG, Tyga, and more. Safe to say he's throwing his own after parties, and pouring out shots for the club while he's at it!

