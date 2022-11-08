Diddy just celebrated his birthday and of course, his guest list was full of famous celebrities. The party took place at his Los Angeles mansion and according to TMZ, one of one the streets near his estate was shut down for the big event.

This year, Diddy amped up security and made sure that uninvited guests weren’t permitted into his party. The New York native has had problems with trespassers in the past, and as recently as last summer, an uninvited woman brandished a gun after being thrown off his property.

Sean “Diddy” Combs performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 24, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

With the recent deaths of Takeoff and PnB Rock still in the news, Diddy went out of his way to make sure all of his guests were safe. No issues were reported and the extra security probably had a lot to do with it.

The guest list was undeniably impressive and included celebrities such as Travis Scott, Mary J. Blige, Jay-Z, Chris Brown, French Montana, Machine Gun Kelly, and more. The music executive is said to have been gifted extravagant gifts by his famous guests.

The party was catered by Nobu Restaurant, famous for being a go-to for stars across the board as well as the uber-wealthy. TMZ reports guests were served with a cake that even spelled out “Love,” and a large mattress was laid out in the backyard.

Yung Miami, Mary J. Blige and Diddy rapping along to Cardi B’s “TOMORROW 2” verse at Diddy’s birthday party. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J6Pm0FPwtI — Fan Account | #BLM 💎❤️‍🔥 (@BardiUpdatess) November 5, 2022

Diddy is no stranger to gun violence. He was acquitted of murder charges after a shootout took place in a packed Manhattan nightclub in 2001. The shooting left three people wounded and others running for cover.

Elsewhere at his party, the man of the hour was spotted spending plenty of time with his girl, Yung Miami, with who he’s been romantically linked for some time (although they’ve made it clear that they’re not dating).

Yung Miami and Diddy ❤️🥰 pic.twitter.com/EL5z0AD9Ui — FoodMeatsFashion (@F_Meats_F) November 6, 2022

The City Girl gifted the Bad Boy with a luxurious chain to help him celebrate and even shared some romantic snapshots of them on IG. Read more about that here, and check back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.

