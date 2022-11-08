Takeoff’s only album released as a solo artist, The Last Rocket, has returned to the Billboard 200 at #189. The Migos rapper was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, last week.

The 2018 project originally debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 with 49,000 album-equivalent units. Two songs from the tracklist found their way onto the US Billboard Hot 100. “Last Memory” reached as high as #54, while “Casper” peaked at #99. The two tracks earned Takeoff gold plaques from the RIAA.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – JUNE 02: Takeoff of Migos performs at Summer Jam 2019 at MetLife Stadium on June 02, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Additionally, two albums from Migos as a whole landed back inside the Billboard 200 this week. 2018’s Culture II ranked at #116 while 2017’s Culture landed at #193. The latter project was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2018 Grammy Awards and produced some of the group’s biggest hits including “Bad and Boujee”, “T-Shirt” and “Slippery.”

A funeral has been scheduled for Takeoff at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday. While the size of the arena, which is home to the Atlanta Hawks, suggests it will be a public event, this has yet to be confirmed. New Mercies Christian Church pastor Jesse Curney III will be officiating the service.

In response to the funeral arrangements, Drake has postponed his show at the Apollo Theater which was scheduled for the same date out of respect. “The Apollo show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend,” he announced on his Instagram Story, Monday.

Houston police are still investigating the shooting that led to Takeoff’s death, but have yet to make any arrests. They are urging all witnesses to the incident to come forward with any information they can provide.

Check out “Last Memory” and “Casper” below.

[Via]