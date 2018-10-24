The Last Rocket
- MusicTakeoff's "The Last Rocket" Returns To Billboard 200 After His DeathTakeoff's solo album, "The Last Rocket," has reentered the Billboard 200 chart.By Cole Blake
- MusicTakeoff Turns 26Migos rapper Takeoff turns twenty-six today, receiving some kind words and wishes from Offset and Quavo.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicOffset Teases Fans Over Solo Debut: "Should I Leak Sum?"Offset's solo debut is supposed to drop imminently.By Devin Ch
- Music VideosTakeoff Takes Over Space In "Casper" VideoTakeoff is a space general in his newest music video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTakeoff Previews Space-Inspired Video For "Casper"The full video drops tomorrow.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTakeoff Rocks Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show" With Performance Of "Last Memory"Takeoff makes his solo debut on the "Tonight Show."By Devin Ch
- MusicMetro Boomin's "Not All Heroes Wear Capes" Debuts Atop Billboard 200Takeoff also debuted in the top 10.By Aron A.
- Original ContentTop 5 Verses On Takeoff's Debut Album "The Last Rocket"We take a look at our five favorite verses from Takeoff's debut album, "The Last Rocket."By Narsimha Chintaluri
- NumbersTakeoff, Metro Boomin, & Vince Staples: First Week Numbers Are InThe rap game was eatin' on Friday, November 2nd. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTakeoff Prepares For Contact With "Martian" EmiratesTakeoff buries himself in Sci-Fi regalia.By Devin Ch
- NewsTakeoff Flies Under The Radar For The Very Last Time With "Casper"Takeoff's "Casper" is a standout from his solo debut.By Devin Ch
- MusicTakeoff Unveils NASA-Inspired "The Last Rocket" MerchTakeoff has officially taken off.By Alex Zidel
- NewsTakeoff Plants His Flag On "Lead The Wave"Takeoff started the wave and wants due credit. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTakeoff & Quavo Catch The Ladies' Eyes On "She Gon Wink"Takeoff has a hit on his hands. By Karlton Jahmal
- NewsTakeoff Has Landed With "The Last Rocket"It's Takeoff time.By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicTakeoff Delivers Debut Solo Album "The Last Rocket"Takeoff has landed.By Mitch Findlay
- MusicTakeoff Shares New Trailer For "The Last Rocket"Takeoff's debut solo album is nearly upon us. By Mitch Findlay
- NewsTakeoff Releases "Last Memory" As First Official Solo SingleTakeoff makes his official debut outside of the Migos.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTakeoff Solo Song Previewed From "The Last Rocket"Takeoff sounds as polished as ever in this latest snippet.By Alex Zidel
- MusicTakeoff Announces Release Date For Solo Album "The Last Rocket"Takeoff is finally ready for his shine.By Alex Zidel