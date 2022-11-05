Yung Miami and Diddy have been very vocal about their bond. While most social media users attribute them to being in a relationship with each other, the two have confirmed that they are not committed.

However, with this, they have seen their fair share of drama. From Yung Miami arguing with side chicks on social media to Diddy being caught traveling with other ladies, the two have had to reiterate their situation numerous times.

Prince Williams/Getty Images

Nonetheless, they have managed to strive through all the negativity. Whether they’re speaking fondly of each other on social media or supporting one another in public, Diddy and Yung Miami have something many people don’t.

Yesterday (November 4), Diddy celebrated his birthday. The music icon turned 53-year-old and invited his loved ones to come to enjoy his special day with him. Among those that showed up were his A-List friends, Jay Z, Mary J. Blige, Travis Scott, and many other esteemed entertainers.

Of course, Yung Miami was there as well. Wearing a dress that gripped her curves and jewelry that glistened around her neck, the rapper blended right in at the star-studded event.

When it came time to open his gifts, Diddy was extremely happy about unwrapping Miami’s. As everyone around him cheered in awe, he unraveled a chain from a box.

“Wow. Somebody put this on,” he said before standing up to kiss Miami.

Before his festivities started, the Bad Boy CEO let his followers know it was time to celebrate. While still lying in bed, Diddy sang happy birthday to himself as loud as he could.

“Thank you, God. I lived another year,” he exclaimed.