parties
- Music50 Cent Talks About Why He Doesn't Go To Diddy's Parties50 Cent chooses to steer clear.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureParty For Taylor Swift's Album Deemed A Super Spreader Event, 100 COVID Cases ReportedThe singer didn't attend the event, but 600 fans gathered together in Australia to celebrate the re-release of her album, "Red."By Erika Marie
- GossipDrake Invites "50 To 100 Girls" To His Parties Only To Ignore Them, Says PodcasterAccording to this podcast host, women have told him that Drake invites a small group of men to these parties as well and only interacts with them.By Erika Marie
- GramHazel-E Accused Of Calling Out Cardi B Over Kulture's Birthday PartyThe "Love & Hip Hop" star was heavily criticized for allegedly alluding that Cardi is a "fan" for copying her princess-themed party idea.By Erika Marie
- GramDrake Lives It Up With Son Adonis: "Pool Parties...Sure Do Look Different These Days"Ballpens, face-painting, and trampolines are how Drizzy is YOLOing these days.By Erika Marie
- GramAnderson .Paak Playfully Pushes Up On Dreezy At Diddy's Party"Club Love" looked like a wild time with good friends & great music, & Anderson was in his Silk Sonic bag while grinding on Dreezy.By Erika Marie
- GramDaBaby Makes It To Both Of His Daughters' Birthday Parties In One WeekendDaBaby made sure to get to both of his daughter's birthday parties this weekend.By Cole Blake
- SportsNBA Sends 200 Cease-&-Desist Letters To Party Promoters In ATL Ahead Of All-Star GameThe NBA has sent out hundreds of cease-and-desist letters to party promoters in Atlanta ahead of the All-Star Game.By Cole Blake
- GramLil Baby Catches 42 Dugg Slippin' In The ClubLil Baby clowns 42 Dugg for falling asleep in the club during Super Bowl weekend. By Aron A.
- CrimeMaryland Man Gets One Year In Prison For Throwing Parties During PandemicA man in Maryland is going to prison after throwing multiple parties during the COVID-19 pandemic.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureSeth Rogen Begs Fans To Smoke Weed Instead Of Partying During PandemicSeth Rogen saying staying in and smoking is a much better plan than partying during the coronavirus pandemic.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureJake Paul Refuses To Stop Throwing Parties During The PandemicJake Paul refuses to stop partying during the pandemic: "I personally am not the type of person who's gonna sit around and not live my life."By Cole Blake
- Random50 Cent Hits Up NYC Strip Club Amid Coronavirus Pandemic50 Cent didn't seemed to worried about the coronavirus this weekend at Starlet's gentlemen club.By Kevin Goddard
- TVChad Ochocinco Co-Hosts Event With OG Chijindu Amid Her Feud With Evelyn LozadaEvelyn reportedly filed a lawsuit against OG.By Erika Marie
- SportsLeBron James Parties It Up On Stage With Bad Bunny In L.A: WatchLeBron seemed to be enjoying himself.By Alexander Cole
- AnticsBoosie Badazz Talks Wild Cucumber Challenge Party & Spending $50K On AlcoholBoosie Badazz tells all. By Aida C.