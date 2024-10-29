Diddy Allegedly Had Super Strict Weight Requirements For Girls Attending His Alleged "Freak Off" Parties

A woman alleging to be a former party planner for Diddy has spoken out.

Diddy allegedly had female attendees to his alleged "freak off" parties weighed before they could enter, according to a party planner who alleges they worked with the Bad Boy mogul in 2004 and 2005. Speaking during an interview with the New York Post, the organizer, who preferred to remain anonymous, detailed the alleged process of vetting female guests.

“We would do a weigh-in, if necessary,” they said. “The girls had to be young and hot, so I always had a scale nearby in case I needed to make sure. The number was 140 pounds, but if a girl was really tall, there was a little bit of discretion involved.” As for other requirements, she added: "No flab, no cellulite. Not overly pierced or tattooed. No short hair. And the girls had to be young and hot.”

EAST HAMPTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Host Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter with their twin daughters D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs pictured during "The Real White Party" presented by Sean "Diddy" Combs at the Combs' East Hampton estate on September 2, 2007 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mat Szwajkos/CP/Getty Images for CP)

Other strict restrictions revolved around the girls' dress code as well. The party planner added: “No pants. No jeans. No flat shoes. Every girl had to wear a party dress, preferably very short, just enough to cover her butt cheeks, but no longer than mid-thigh. Cleavage showing. And every single one of them had to be wearing stilettos. That one, there was no exception: high stilettos.” One aspect that allegedly wasn't questioned was the girls' ages. "It was don’t ask, don’t tell. At the time, I was really young myself and I honestly thought that we weren’t asking their age because of drinking laws,” the source said. “I never stayed around for the Freak Offs and had no idea that these girls were expected to have sex with people.”