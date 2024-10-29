Diddy Allegedly Had Super Strict Weight Requirements For Girls Attending His Alleged "Freak Off" Parties

BYCole Blake555 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
A woman alleging to be a former party planner for Diddy has spoken out.

Diddy allegedly had female attendees to his alleged "freak off" parties weighed before they could enter, according to a party planner who alleges they worked with the Bad Boy mogul in 2004 and 2005. Speaking during an interview with the New York Post, the organizer, who preferred to remain anonymous, detailed the alleged process of vetting female guests.

“We would do a weigh-in, if necessary,” they said. “The girls had to be young and hot, so I always had a scale nearby in case I needed to make sure. The number was 140 pounds, but if a girl was really tall, there was a little bit of discretion involved.” As for other requirements, she added: "No flab, no cellulite. Not overly pierced or tattooed. No short hair. And the girls had to be young and hot.”

Read More: Diddy's Attempted Gag Order Over Alleged Government Leaks Leads To Compromise

Diddy Hosts His Annual Party In The Hamptons

EAST HAMPTON, NY - SEPTEMBER 02: Host Sean "Diddy" Combs and Kim Porter with their twin daughters D'Lila Star Combs and Jessie James Combs pictured during "The Real White Party" presented by Sean "Diddy" Combs at the Combs' East Hampton estate on September 2, 2007 in East Hampton, New York. (Photo by Mat Szwajkos/CP/Getty Images for CP)

Other strict restrictions revolved around the girls' dress code as well. The party planner added: “No pants. No jeans. No flat shoes. Every girl had to wear a party dress, preferably very short, just enough to cover her butt cheeks, but no longer than mid-thigh. Cleavage showing. And every single one of them had to be wearing stilettos. That one, there was no exception: high stilettos.” One aspect that allegedly wasn't questioned was the girls' ages. "It was don’t ask, don’t tell. At the time, I was really young myself and I honestly thought that we weren’t asking their age because of drinking laws,” the source said. “I never stayed around for the Freak Offs and had no idea that these girls were expected to have sex with people.”

Diddy has denied the allegations he's faced time and time again. He's currently residing behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial for charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's pleaded not guilty to those crimes as well. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Diddy's Lawyers Allege That Homeland Security Has "Illicit" Deal With Media Outlets

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...