Diddy Blackface & Baby Oil Halloween Costumes Go Viral And Lead To Investigation From University

Intense debates have been going down on X (Twitter) as well.

Diddy's allegations and arrest have been the trending topic for well over a month. The mogul was arrested over a month ago on RICO charges such as racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking. Hundreds upon hundreds of alleged victims have come forward with harrowing claims of sexual assault and rape. But despite the severity of these accusations, the internet has been making sure to find ways to crack jokes. No matter what you may think about the Bad Boy Records founder, the wise cracks can really come across in bad taste. Take for example two college students who are going viral for shamelessly sporting Diddy blackface and baby oil Halloween costumes.

According to AllHipHop, the racist and insensitive get-ups appeared in a since-deleted TikTok video. The clip was uploaded to the platform from a woman who reportedly attends San Diego State University. “How the group chat dressed for Halloween," the post was captioned, and it also included other kids' costumes. As it stands, it is not confirmed if the boy (dressed in blackface) and the girl (dressed in the baby oil costume) go to SDSU. According to another report from NBC 7 of San Diego, CA, the institution released a statement addressing the situation.

The Diddy Halloween Costumes Have Tens Of Million Of Views On Twitter

"The use of blackface and any actions making light of sexual assault are deeply offensive and have no place in our community. The individuals photographed are not confirmed SDSU students. Our team is working to confirm information including the location and identities of those involved." In addition to doing extra work to determine who the kids are, it's also too soon if there are any conduct violations. As you might imagine, this had sparked some heated discourse on social media, particularly Twitter. People who are defending the kids for their costumes are mostly white, but there are certainly a lot of others outraged.