Ja'Marr Chase Trolls Diddy In Response To Strange Baby Oil Question

BYCole Blake415 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 04: Ja’Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals and AFC reacts during the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games at Camping World Stadium on February 04, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)
Ja'Marr Chase says there's "too much going on" for a question like that.

Ja'Marr Chase trolled Diddy while speaking with reporters after the Cincinnati Bengals' 34-24 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. One reporter brought up his 63-yard touchdown score, during which he shook several tacklers, and jokingly asked whether he was wearing baby oil. In response, Chase seemingly made reference to the recent indictment against Diddy, in which authorities accused him of having 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant in his home during a police raid.

"No," Chase said in response, as caught by Fox News. "We gotta keep that for somebody else. That’s not my question right there. I did do it as a kid though. You can’t even ask that no more bro. There’s too much going on in life right now with that."

Read More: Azealia Banks Theorizes Diddy Is A "Bottom" After Hearing Debunked Meek Mill Audio

Ja'Marr Chase Brushes Off Panthers Defenders

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 29: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals carries the ball past Dane Jackson #23 of the Carolina Panthers and scores a rushing touchdown during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 29, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, recently defended his client having so much baby oil during an interview with TMZ. He began by claiming that the number is an exaggeration. “I don’t know what you need 1,000 – one bottle of baby oil goes a long way," he said. "I don’t know what you’d even need 1,000 for. He has a big house, he buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and see what people walk out of there with?” Diddy has already pleaded not guilty to the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Ja'Marr Chase Thrown Off By Baby Oil Question

Check out Chase's full response to the baby oil question, as well as his highlight play, below. The Bengals are now 1-3 with a game against the Baltimore Ravens coming next week. Be on the lookout for further updates on Ja'Marr Chase as well as Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Diddy's Investigation Allegedly Goes International As British Authorities Search For Possible Victims

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...