Ja'Marr Chase Trolls Diddy In Response To Strange Baby Oil Question

Ja'Marr Chase trolled Diddy while speaking with reporters after the Cincinnati Bengals' 34-24 win over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. One reporter brought up his 63-yard touchdown score, during which he shook several tacklers, and jokingly asked whether he was wearing baby oil. In response, Chase seemingly made reference to the recent indictment against Diddy, in which authorities accused him of having 1,000 bottles of baby oil and lubricant in his home during a police raid.

"No," Chase said in response, as caught by Fox News. "We gotta keep that for somebody else. That’s not my question right there. I did do it as a kid though. You can’t even ask that no more bro. There’s too much going on in life right now with that."

Ja'Marr Chase Brushes Off Panthers Defenders

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 29: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals carries the ball past Dane Jackson #23 of the Carolina Panthers and scores a rushing touchdown during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on September 29, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, recently defended his client having so much baby oil during an interview with TMZ. He began by claiming that the number is an exaggeration. “I don’t know what you need 1,000 – one bottle of baby oil goes a long way," he said. "I don’t know what you’d even need 1,000 for. He has a big house, he buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and see what people walk out of there with?” Diddy has already pleaded not guilty to the charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

