Diddy's Lawyer Tries To Explain Why He'd Have 1,000 Bottles Of Baby Oil

BYCole Blake424 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
NEWARK, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 12: Diddy performs onstage during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)
Diddy's lawyer has an idea.

Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, sat down with TMZ for a new interview in the wake of the Bad Mogul's arrest in New York City, last week. In doing so, he discussed the federal indictment against his client mentioning 1,000 bottles of baby oil being found on his property.

"I can't imagine it's thousands," he said. "I'm not exactly sure what the baby oil has to do with anything... I don't know what you need 1,000 for. One bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don't know what you need 1,000 for. He has a big house. He buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and seen what people walk out of there with?"

Read More: Diddy's (Alleged) Dirty Deeds: Sinister Stories & Scandals Throughout The Years

Diddy's Attorney Speaks With The Media

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 17: Lawyer for Sean Combs, Marc Agnifilo, speaks to members of the media outside U.S. District Court on September 17, 2024, in New York City. Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested in Manhattan on September 16 in a sex trafficking probe following a federal indictment. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Agnifilo previously defended Diddy storing baby oil in his home while speaking with The New York Post. He told that outlet: "These are consensual adults doing what consensual adults do, you know, we can’t get so puritanical in this country to think that somehow sex is a bad thing because if it was there would be no more people.”

Marc Agnifilo Discusses Diddy's Indictment

In the federal indictment, the U.S. Attorney’s Office goes into detail about Diddy's alleged "Freak Offs." The document alleges: "Combs’ sexual abuse of women included causing them to engage in frequent, days-long sexual activity with male commercial sex workers, some of whom were transported over state lines. These events, which Combs’ referred to as ‘Freak Offs,’ were elaborate sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, and often electronically recorded. To ensure participation in Freak Offs, Combs used violence and intimidation, and leveraged his power over victims.” Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Check out Agnifilo's comments on the indictment with TMZ below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Diddy Indictment Reveals The Extent Of His Alleged "Freak Off" Parties

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
...