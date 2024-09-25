Diddy's Lawyer Tries To Explain Why He'd Have 1,000 Bottles Of Baby Oil

Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, sat down with TMZ for a new interview in the wake of the Bad Mogul's arrest in New York City, last week. In doing so, he discussed the federal indictment against his client mentioning 1,000 bottles of baby oil being found on his property.
"I can't imagine it's thousands," he said. "I'm not exactly sure what the baby oil has to do with anything... I don't know what you need 1,000 for. One bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don't know what you need 1,000 for. He has a big house. He buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and seen what people walk out of there with?"
Diddy's Attorney Speaks With The Media
Agnifilo previously defended Diddy storing baby oil in his home while speaking with The New York Post. He told that outlet: "These are consensual adults doing what consensual adults do, you know, we can’t get so puritanical in this country to think that somehow sex is a bad thing because if it was there would be no more people.”
Marc Agnifilo Discusses Diddy's Indictment
In the federal indictment, the U.S. Attorney’s Office goes into detail about Diddy's alleged "Freak Offs." The document alleges: "Combs’ sexual abuse of women included causing them to engage in frequent, days-long sexual activity with male commercial sex workers, some of whom were transported over state lines. These events, which Combs’ referred to as ‘Freak Offs,’ were elaborate sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, and often electronically recorded. To ensure participation in Freak Offs, Combs used violence and intimidation, and leveraged his power over victims.” Diddy has pleaded not guilty to the charges. Check out Agnifilo's comments on the indictment with TMZ below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Diddy on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]