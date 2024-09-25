Diddy's Lawyer Tries To Explain Why He'd Have 1,000 Bottles Of Baby Oil

Diddy's lawyer has an idea.

Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, sat down with TMZ for a new interview in the wake of the Bad Mogul's arrest in New York City, last week. In doing so, he discussed the federal indictment against his client mentioning 1,000 bottles of baby oil being found on his property.

"I can't imagine it's thousands," he said. "I'm not exactly sure what the baby oil has to do with anything... I don't know what you need 1,000 for. One bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don't know what you need 1,000 for. He has a big house. He buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and seen what people walk out of there with?"

Diddy's Attorney Speaks With The Media

Agnifilo previously defended Diddy storing baby oil in his home while speaking with The New York Post. He told that outlet: "These are consensual adults doing what consensual adults do, you know, we can’t get so puritanical in this country to think that somehow sex is a bad thing because if it was there would be no more people.”

Marc Agnifilo Discusses Diddy's Indictment