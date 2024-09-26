Costco Claims They Don’t Sell Baby Oil After Diddy’s Lawyer’s Explanation

Something doesn't add up here.

Diddy's lawyer recently spoke to TMZ about the alleged hundreds of bottles of baby oil that authorities found in his Miami and Los Angeles homes during the March raids, and his answer was apparently not an air-tight excuse. "I can't imagine it's thousands," Marc Agnifilo remarked, downplaying these quantities as irrelevant to supposedly normal sexual activity. "I'm not exactly sure what the baby oil has to do with anything... I don't know what you need 1,000 for. One bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don't know what you need 1,000 for. He has a big house. He buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and seen what people walk out of there with?"

This resulted in some jokes online, many disturbed reactions, and a lot of ridicule due to Diddy's lawyer's statement. Well, things just got worse for them, as TMZ allegedly conversed with a spokesperson from Costco who reportedly claimed that not a single one of the company's U.S. locations sells baby oil. For those unaware of the innuendo here, the federal indictment against Sean Combs on sex trafficking and racketeering charges insinuates that baby oil is another lube option, and that he had so many bottles because of his alleged "freak-off" parties of days-long sexual exploitation.

Diddy's Lawyer Addresses Baby Oil

Elsewhere, other legal developments for Diddy include staunch denials of the allegations against him and his former bodyguard in a new sexual assault lawsuit. "I know for a fact that this is a money grab," his associate reportedly told the Daily Mail. "I’ve never seen this lady. Don’t have any tape of her like she says I have. I’ve never seen her, I never did anything with her. I don’t know, none of this. I don’t even know this lady."