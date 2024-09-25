DaBaby Hilariously Trolls Diddy By Purchasing Tons Of Baby Oil For A Music Video

DaBaby has no shame.

Diddy being a topic on every website and news station signifies just how serious his situation is. It's not just another celebrity downfall, it's magnifying just how too much power can really hinder someone to make rational decisions. Diddy had been on top of hip-hop and just the music business in general. But after breaking down lawsuits, the raids, and resurfaced clips, it's pretty clear he was going by it wrong. What this has also done is continued to reaffirm just how much we as Americans love making jokes about grave matters. Take for instance DaBaby, who bought tons of baby oil for an upcoming music video.

If you have been on social media lately, you may have come across tons of memes and TikTok's running with this item found in Diddy's homes. Admittedly, they can be quite humorous, and this one is no different. A major artist doing this is certainly taking things a step further, as this could garner millions of views if it makes the final cut. DaBaby brings his twist to it by purchasing an egregious amount of lube and "accidentally" dumping it on the street.

Read More: G Herbo Gets Sued Over Allegedly Unpaid Attorney Fees

DaBaby Is So Wrong For This

He laughs when he realizes his cameraman is filming him pulling the stunt and even jokes that he hopes no bystander saw him do that. As expected, some are finding it funny, but there are quite a few who find it insensitive. "This is the lamest thing that I have ever seen", one IG user says in The Neighborhood Talk's comment section. "He never bounced back from being cancelled 🌽", another adds. We can only imagine even more people will be upset if and when this makes the official visuals.