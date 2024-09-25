50 Cent Roasts Diddy With A New Name For Baby Oil

STARZ POWER Season 6 Red Carpet And Premiere Event At Madison Square Garden
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 20: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson performs onstage at STARZ Madison Square Garden "Power" Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on August 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for STARZ)
50 Cent isn't letting up on Diddy.

50 Cent trolled Diddy on Instagram on Wednesday by sharing a new name for baby oil after authorities claimed to have found 1,000 bottles of it in their raid of his property, earlier this year. In doing so, 50 shared an edited image of "Diddy Oil" with the caption: "Coming soon! LOL." In another post, he promoted the news that he's working with Netflix on a documentary about the disgraced Bad Boy mogul. "I been telling y’all about all this weird sh*t, I don’t do NO puffy party’s. You didn’t believe me but I bet you believe me now!" he wrote.

Authorities mentioned the alleged baby oil in a 14-page federal indictment against Diddy published last week. In doing so, they wrote of his infamous "freak off" allegations: "These events, which Combs’ referred to as ‘Freak Offs,’ were elaborate sex performances that Combs arranged, directed, and often electronically recorded. To ensure participation in Freak Offs, Combs used violence and intimidation, and leveraged his power over victims.”

Authorities Raid Diddy's Property In Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 25: In an aerial view, the home of Sean "Diddy" Combs is seen during a raid by federal law enforcement agents on March 25, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Speaking with TMZ, Diddy's lawyer, downplayed "freak off" as being another term for a "three-some." As for the baby oil, he said: "I can't imagine it's thousands. I'm not exactly sure what the baby oil has to do with anything… I don't know what you need 1,000 for. One bottle of baby oil goes a long way. I don't know what you need 1,000 for. He has a big house. He buys in bulk. I think they have Costcos in every place where he has a home. Have you sat in the parking lot of a Costco and seen what people walk out of there with?" Diddy has already pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintains his innocence.

50 Cent Trolls Diddy Over Baby Oil Allegations

Netflix confirmed that they'll be releasing 50's highly-anticipated documentary about Diddy on Wednesday. Check out 50 Cent's full post on Instagram below. Be on the lookout for further updates on 50 Cent on HotNewHipHop.

