50 Cent Believes Diddy's Lawsuit Against Diageo Fast-Tracked His Legal Issues

After almost a year of lawsuits, responses, raids, and footage leaks, Diddy is now in custody on accused charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and more. Many celebrities and ordinary citizens alike reacted wildly to this news, especially given how hot the topic was beforehand. Still, a lot of folks wonder why this happened now and what the actual timeline for these alleged crimes looks like, since rumors about his misconduct have always flooded his career. During an interview with the Earn Your Leisure podcast released on Thursday, September 19 (recorded on August 25), 50 Cent theorized that Sean Combs' since-withdrawn lawsuit against liquor distributor Diageo around accusations of racism in their partnership is what sped up his legal reckoning for his alleged crimes.

"My particular experience with Beam Suntory, it was great at the beginning," 50 Cent said of the Diddy situation. "It's great for us to work for them. It's not so cool when you start to own things. I made a lot of money with them, too. They did a deal that mirrored what Puffy's deal with Diageo was for Ciroc. So, he didn't have ownership of that at any point but he was getting a lot of money. Almost $60 million a year at one point.

50 Cent Speaks On Diddy With The Earn Your Leisure Podcast

"When you see him go to DeLeon is when you see him have some issues," 50 Cent continued concerning Diddy. "It gets bad. And these people have very strong relationships. Don't think that the civil case doesn't turn into a criminal case faster because he's making them uncomfortable. That's a big part of it." When the Bad Boy mogul withdrew his lawsuit against the liquor company in January amid various legal claims against him for alleged sexual assault and abuse, the conspiracy theories rolled in.