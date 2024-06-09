50 Cent Shocks The World By Empathizing With Diddy Amid Liquor Company Battle

NFTE 2024 Entrepreneurial Spirits Award Gala
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 01: Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends the NFTE 2024 Entrepreneurial Spirits Award Gala at Guastavino's on May 01, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
Even 50 Cent, Diddy's biggest online hater, can sometimes show some solidarity with him over business deals and their mogul statuses.

50 Cent may be Diddy's biggest troll online, but as a fellow rap and business mogul, he certainly has more sympathy for him than most right now. Of course, when Fif brings Sean Combs up online, it's usually not in this context of financials and entrepreneurship at all, but rather a reflection on the current wave of lawsuits, accusations, scandals, and condemnations against the Bad Boy executive. But amid the G-Unit boss' current legal battle with the liquor company Suntory Global Spirits, he reflected on the since-resolved dispute between Puff Daddy and Diageo. Apparently, they both have suffered at the hands of higher-ups, and you'd better savor this moment because this sympathy likely won't last long.

"Puffy made Diageo a lot of money with ciroc, they were fine with that because he didn’t own anything," 50 Cent shared in a recent Instagram post that spoke about his visit to Capitol Hill to discuss these issues and his Suntory dispute with Congressional and government figures. "Soon as he owns Deleón their relationship can’t work. I made @suntoryglobalspirits a lot of money with Effen soon as I own my own brands they did me dirty. They want black consumers, but they don’t want black business owners. True story."

50 Cent Shares Rare Sympathy For Diddy's (Other) Legal Struggles

For those unaware, 50 Cent sued Suntory in March of this year for $6 million, alleging embezzlement. "Changing the company name from Beam Suntory to @suntoryglobalspirits without correcting what was done to my brands @bransoncognac and @lecheminduroi doesn’t fix the problem and lacks honor,” he expressed concerning the issue in May. “I attempted to resolve the matter, not once, but twice. Now the legal process will play out publicly for everyone to see what really happened and how @suntoryglobalspirits would rather spend millions to protect and conceal criminal conduct instead of doing the right thing."

As for Diddy, folks who were quiet or defensive on the matter were quick to turn on him as the world reacted to the Cassie footage, including Kim Porter's father. We don't know what the next development in his legal dealings will be, but we know that 50 Cent will be right there to comment on it. However, depending on how his Suntory battle goes, it will be curious to see whether he shares more sympathy or draws more parallels. Talk about the tables turning...

