📹 Kim Porter’s Father Reacts To Diddy Assaulting Cassie In Security Footage

BYCaroline Fisher164 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2018 Fox Network Upfront
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)
According to Jake Porter, he's never seen anything “to that extent.

The disturbing security footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016 that went viral last month continues to garner reactions online. In the footage, the Bad Boy Records founder is seen pulling the songstress to the ground, kicking her twice, then seemingly throwing a glass vase at her. For obvious reasons, many have condemned Diddy after seeing the footage. Social media users have also been looking back on his past relationships to determine if he's guilty of abusing other former partners. His relationship with Kim Porter, who passed away from pneumonia in 2018 after having children with Diddy, has been a particularly hot topic.

As Diddy continues to face scrutiny, Porter's father Jake decided to weigh in on the footage of Cassie's assault. In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this week, he revealed that he was horrified upon seeing it. “You can say I was disgusted with the video, and I wouldn’t treat my enemy like that,” he explained. “It was despicable… I couldn’t believe it. I was in Vietnam, and I wouldn’t do that to my enemy.”

Read More: Diddy Broke Kim Porter’s Nose & Immediately Flew In Plastic Surgeon, Ex-Bodyguard Alleges

Jake Porter Was "Disgusted" By Diddy & Cassie Footage

attends the "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City.

Jake says that he has a "different outlook" on Diddy following the footage, and isn't surprised that others do. “I didn’t know he could stoop that low,” Porter said. “I imagine it surprised a lot of people.” When asked whether or not he ever saw Diddy get violent with Kim, he said no. Jake also added that he's never seen anything “to that extent.”

According to Jake, the footage made him "wonder" about his daughter's relationship with Diddy. He also says his “heart goes out to Cassie.” What do you think of Kim Porter's father Jake's reaction to the footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Suge Knight Alleges That Diddy's Been An FBI Informant “Forever”

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
recommended content
WE TV's "Hip Hop Homicides" New York PremiereMusic50 Cent Reacts To Diddy Allegedly Assaulting Cassie In Security Footage16.6K
Celebrities Attend New York Knicks Vs. Brooklyn NetsMusicThe Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother, Voletta Wallace, Wants To “Slap” Diddy For Assaulting Cassie5.1K
Sean "Diddy" Combs Fulfills $1 Million Pledge To Howard University At Howard Homecoming – YardfestMusicDiddy's Former Bodyguard Foresees His Arrest For 2Pac's Murder Coming Soon10.9K
94th Annual Academy Awards - ShowMusicDiddy To Be "Indicted Soon," Lil Rod's Attorney Alleges58.0K