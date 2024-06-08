📹 Kim Porter’s Father Reacts To Diddy Assaulting Cassie In Security Footage

According to Jake Porter, he's never seen anything “to that extent.

The disturbing security footage of Diddy assaulting Cassie at a hotel in 2016 that went viral last month continues to garner reactions online. In the footage, the Bad Boy Records founder is seen pulling the songstress to the ground, kicking her twice, then seemingly throwing a glass vase at her. For obvious reasons, many have condemned Diddy after seeing the footage. Social media users have also been looking back on his past relationships to determine if he's guilty of abusing other former partners. His relationship with Kim Porter, who passed away from pneumonia in 2018 after having children with Diddy, has been a particularly hot topic.

As Diddy continues to face scrutiny, Porter's father Jake decided to weigh in on the footage of Cassie's assault. In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this week, he revealed that he was horrified upon seeing it. “You can say I was disgusted with the video, and I wouldn’t treat my enemy like that,” he explained. “It was despicable… I couldn’t believe it. I was in Vietnam, and I wouldn’t do that to my enemy.”

Jake says that he has a "different outlook" on Diddy following the footage, and isn't surprised that others do. “I didn’t know he could stoop that low,” Porter said. “I imagine it surprised a lot of people.” When asked whether or not he ever saw Diddy get violent with Kim, he said no. Jake also added that he's never seen anything “to that extent.”