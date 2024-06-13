Iman Shumpert Claims Teyana Taylor Earns Double His Income Amid Child Support Battle

amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 - Arrivals
CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 17: Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor arrives at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 17, 2018 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Iman Shumpert has asked a judge to adjust his and Teyana Taylor’s child support arrangement.

Towards the end of last year, it was revealed that Teyana Taylor had secretly filed for a divorce from her then-husband Iman Shumpert nearly a year prior. In legal docs obtained by TMZ, she accused the former professional athlete of being jealous of her fame, feeling insecure, and more. At the time, she claimed that Shumpert was earning far more than her with his basketball career, though he's now telling a completely different story.

The outlet obtained more legal docs this week, revealing that Shumpert has asked a judge to adjust their child support agreement. Moreover, he alleged that Taylor is earning almost double what he is monthly. He claims in the docs that she's bringing in $93,885 before taxes each month, while he's bringing in roughly $47,981. While it's unclear exactly where he pulled these numbers from, and whether or not they're legitimate, they certainly appear to contradict Taylor's aforementioned claims about their pay gap.

Iman Shumpert Wants Child Support Arrangement Adjusted

Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum of Art on June 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Reportedly, Shumpert has made more than $48 million on NBA contracts, though he hasn't played professionally since the 2021 season. He told the judge he could comfortably pay $8000 a month for his and Taylor's two kids, as well as health insurance for any "major" medical expenses that may come up. When it comes to the children's day-to-day medical costs, he's looking to split those with his ex.

What do you think of Iman Shumpert claiming that Teyana Taylor earns double what he does each month? What about this contradicting her previous claim that he earns more than she does with his basketball career? Are you surprised that he's asking for an adjustment of their child support arrangement? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

