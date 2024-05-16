YG Called Out For Creeping On Teyana Taylor Despite Being With Saweetie

YG and Saweetie may have fended off breakup rumors, but it might take a little bit longer for the former to evade the thirst trap police. Moreover, he recently commented on a clip of Teyana Taylor posing sultrily with lingerie, and while the comment wasn't overtly flirty, the "after hours" context of the video doesn't leave too much room for interpretation. "4am in Cannes," she captioned the video, whereas the West Coast MC had the following message for her in the comments section: "Go to sleep gang." We wonder whether his boo thinks there's something deeper here or if she knows that he doesn't mean anything by it.

However, this also comes amid new reflections and phases for Teyana Taylor's previous romance, that of her ex husband Iman Shumpert. He commented on her Met Gala fit earlier this month, and some fans thought that this was a sign that things were looking better for the two. Still, if you were around when they announced their months-long separation last year, you know that they made their amicable status pretty clear. There were some bumps along that road for sure, but there's not much reason to assume that they aren't on good terms right now.

Read More: Teyana Taylor Wows Fans With Sultry Cabaret Show, Leonardo DiCaprio Stops By

As for YG and Saweetie, they are still going strong in their relationship and in their careers, even if some folks have differing opinions on the quality of their musical offerings. We'll see what's in store for the couple down the road, whether that means more team-ups on wax or instances of free-form trap-thirsting on social media. Either way, they seem like they're having fun and enjoying each other's company right now, and hopefully that's an upward trend. Maybe one day, they'll joke about this 4AM comment, as they don't seem particularly distant from Teyana Taylor, either.

Meanwhile, the Icy Girl is tired of social media confusing her for other femcees, even though she expressed as such while showing love to her fellow artists. She's got a big new single coming up to contend for a smash hit, and YG and Saweetie are always pretty successful in this mode. We'll see whether they team up with Teyana Taylor for a collab one day, or if this will just be a forgettable moment online. As long as your partner knows about it, who are we to judge?

Read More: Saweetie And YG Prove Their Relationship Is Back On

[via]