Saweetie & YG Are Boo'd Up On Night Out Amid Chris Brown & Quavo Drama

Despite Chris Brown and Quavo dragging her name through the mud in their response diss tracks to each other, Saweetie and her partner YG are seemingly partying through it all. Moreover, they recently went on a club outing for one of Power 106's anniversary parties on Thursday night (April 25). While it's obviously impossible to assume their attitudes, mental spaces, and moods with just one clip, it seems like they were at least relaxed and just happy to be there. Whether or not they're actually worrying about this situation or whether it's caused a bump on their journey, they're certainly not letting the cameras find out.

Furthermore, for those unaware, Saweetie actually responded to Quavo mentioning that he can turn any model into her by posting a screenshot of an alleged DM that the former Migo sent her back in January, which she still hadn't opened. He hasn't responded to this move publicly at press time, and we wonder whether or not he thought that his bars would come across as more defensive than mocking. Regardless, she hasn't really said much about Chris Brown and about how he claimed to have slept with her while she was with Quavo in the first place, opening up this whole can of worms. This is all mostly speculative, but you can start to see where the tea really gets interesting in this whole debacle.

Read More: Saweetie Reveals Warner Wouldn’t Clear Single She Teased, Defends Making “Retail” Music

Saweetie & YG Party Through Chris Brown & Quavo Drama

Of course, there's a good chance that the Icy Girl will respond to some of this on her upcoming single, which she has teased quite heavily and much to fan excitement. After all, she recently suggested that she might rewrite some bars for it while this whole beef between Quavo and Chris Brown was heating up with diss tracks and responses. No matter how Saweetie chooses to handle this moving forward, YG's seemingly got her back. But we know that things can change quickly, especially behind closed doors that we can't peep behind just yet.

For example, this couple were recently the subject of breakup rumors themselves, so we can only wish them the best moving forward. Still, what do you think about this whole situation? However you may feel, let us know your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, check back in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Saweetie, YG, Chris Brown, and Quavo.

Read More: YG Thinks “Still Brazy” Doesn’t Reflect His Personality

[via]