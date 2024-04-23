Saweetie Puts Quavo On Blast With Embarrassing DM

Quavo is having a rough week. The Migos rapper had to stand by while Chris Brown dropped the diss track "Weakest Link" to positive reception from fans. He clapped back with "Over Hoes & B*tches" on April 22, but it did not get the same love as Breezy's. Some felt Quavo relied too heavily on the feature from the late Takeoff, while others thought the rapper failed to dig up any real dirt on Brown. It gets worse. The same day "Over Hoes & B*tches" dropped, Saweetie hopped on X (formerly Twitter) to disprove one of Quavo's claims.

Saweetie has become a central figure in the Quavo versus Brown feud. While Karreuche Tran was previously the focus, due to the fact that she dated both artists, Saweetie has been referenced in both "Weakest Link" and "Over Hoes & B*tches." In the former, Brown claimed to have slept with the rapper while she was still dating Quavo. In the latter, Quavo claims he doesn't care. "I can take a model b*tch and make a Saweetie, n**ga," he raps, with the implication being that she's replaceable. It's a less than stellar bar, and one that Saweetie was more than happy to upend.

Saweetie Shared Instagram Receipts With Fans

The rapper posted a screenshot of her Instagram DMs, and one of the messages left on read was from none other than Quavo. The entirety of the message is unclear, but the first couple words read: "Damn. We used to mean af to each..." Saweetie posted a withering caption with the screenshot, making it clear that she meant more to Quavo than he's letting on. "Hopefully the model he turns into me replies," she wrote. Saweetie and Quavo dated for three years before breaking up in March 2021.

Saweetie talked about their relationship during an appearance on Caresha Please. She skirted around the question of whether or not Quavo cheated on her, and ultimately chalked their split up to differences. "I thought we was gonna spend the rest of our lives together," she admitted. "With him, I knew it was the one. It was different." Ironically, the two rappers first connected when Quavo DM'd Saweetie on IG in 2018, which means this new DM drama brings things full circle. Like they say: all's fair in love and war.

