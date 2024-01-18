Chris Brown & Saweetie's Courtside Link-Up Has Social Media Debating Whether They'll Date Next

Chris Brown's love life has been in and out of the tabloids throughout his time in the spotlight. The R&B icon has spent time with the likes of Rihanna, Karrueche Tran, and Draya Michele, just to name a few, but has yet to find one special lady to settle down with. Breezy recently made it abundantly clear that he's not desperate enough to have kids with just anyone, and now, he's stirring the pot by stepping out alongside YG's ex, Saweetie, to watch a USC basketball game.

The Icy Girl was at her Alma Mater in support of their athletic department. According to comments on @theneighborhoodtalk's post, she was invited by JuJu Watkins, whose cousin sat between her and Brown courtside at the event. Now that footage from the game is circulating online, some social media users are contemplating whether Saweetie and the "With You" hitmaker would make a strong couple or not.

Read More: Chris Brown Delivers Raunchy Response To Critic Claiming She Wouldn't Have His Kids

Chris Brown and Saweetie Watch USC Game From Prime Seats

"Nah she's too Black for him, not his type," and "Chris ain't touch a Black woman since Rihanna but y'all still holding out hope," some people argued. "She was not with him. It's a whole person between them 🙄," another chimed in. "Him and YG like brothers, I doubt they dating," one person noted. If you haven't already heard, the "Bompton" artist has been persistently posting about spinning the block with Saweetie already, leaving us to wonder if reconciliation could be in their cards.

Read More: YG & Saweetie: Femcee Looks Uneasy As Her Ex Posts About Spinning The Block

Social Media Questions Whether Artists Will Spark Up a Romance

"Wait a minute, that would be deep because Quavo dated his ex Karrueche. If he dates Quavo's ex then I guess they'd be...Nvm," another user pointed out. Keep scrolling to read more reactions to Chris Brown and Saweetie's seemingly separate night out, and let us know if you think they'd make a cute couple in the comments.

