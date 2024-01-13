Chris Brown Delivers Raunchy Response To Critic Claiming She Wouldn't Have His Kids

Earlier this week, Chris Brown took to social media to unveil some sweet family photos with his children and their mothers. "The best part of me is MY KIDS [heart emoji]," he captioned the wholesome images. Unfortunately, some users were less than impressed with the performer's family dynamic, and took to his comments section to let him know.

"Beautiful," one critic wrote, "But I don't want a man with multiple baby mamas." This prompted a pretty straightforward response from Brown, who let her know that he's not looking. "Who said I was hiring ma'am?" he asked alongside a series of laughing emojis. "You say that like you had a chance." Now, a different user has gotten yet another shady response from the R&B mainstay, after she claimed to have a leg up on the mothers of his kids.

"Nope I wouldn’t want to be just another baby mama, and yes Chris I’m prettier than both of your baby mamas, so I would have a chance not that," the bold commenter wrote. Brown was quick to fire back, making it clear that he doesn't agree. While he appeared to be able to brush off the previous user's comment, he didn't hold back this time at all. "YO A** UGLY AS HELL!" he said. "Stop it. I would look through you if I ever seen you. So put a muzzle on it 'BEAUTIFUL.'" He didn't stop there, however.

Brown went on to tell the woman that he "wouldn't get [her] pregnant anyway," among other unpleasant comments, and to hit up a "pharmacy and refill [her] meds." What do you think of Chris Brown's response to a fan claiming that she wouldn't want to have his kids? Did he cross the line, or was his response warranted? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

