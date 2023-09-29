Saweetie & Quavo: Californian Put On Blast For Mean-Mugging Club Patron Who Bumped Into Her Then-BF

Saweetie's music may come across as being written by a baddie who doesn't often get caught up in her feelings, but as a proud Cancer, she knows she's one of the most sensitive signs of the zodiac. We saw this especially during her relationship with Quavo, which ran for three years until its tumultuous end in early 2021. At the time, the Icy Girl insinuated that her other half had been unfaithful toward her. Falling victim to cheating is painful enough for a regular person. To have it happen in the public eye, with the person you planned to spend the rest of your life with made things increasingly painful for Saweetie.

When she and Quavo were together, the fashionista's love for her man was obvious. She didn't necessarily come across as the jealous type, but their constant PDA proved that both lovers enjoyed having their hands on each other only. Earlier this week, a curious Twitter user put out a public inquiry about "f**ked up and evil" interactions with celebrities, and one user had a story to tell about Saweetie and her ex. "I accidentally bumped Quavo in the club," the woman alleged in her reply.

Saweetie Didn't Play About Quavo During Their Relationship

"Saweetie looked like she wanted to swing on me 😭," she continued. "We go outside, this b**ch got in the RR truck, cracked the window, locked me up and down and mean-mugged me like Snoop did Jody on 'Baby Boy.'" Now that the story is making rounds on blogs, other users are debating how valid it is. "This whole interaction was too specific 😂," one person pointed out. "[You] lucky that’s all she did 😂😂😂. She did not play bout him," another chimed in.

Things may not have worked out between her and Quavo, but that didn't stop Saweetie from moving on with another rapper. She took some time to heal from and reflect on the drama that led up to her breakup, but now, the West Coast baddie is boo'd up with YG, who she'll be headed out on tour with in the near future. Read more about one of the couple's recent date nights at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

