Quavo Rejects Woman After Concert In Awkward Video: "Hell No, Not You With Your Recording A**"

Though celebrities work hard to attain their fame and fortune, most rarely get to enjoy the peace of mind that comes with financial freedom. Instead, they're constantly on guard about their privacy and security, with many having to learn hard lessons in setting boundaries to protect their peace. Atlanta-based artist Quavo knows this all too well, especially after the tragic death of his partner-in-rhyme, Takeoff. Now, the recording artist moves more cautiously than ever before, and he's not afraid of holding others around him to the same standard.

Following a recent performance, Quavo was rejecting a woman attempting to get in his vehicle. In the clip below, the woman enters the massive whip, but the "Walk It Talk It" hitmaker promptly shuts her down. "Hell no, not you with your recording a**," he seems to say, putting the anonymous figure on blast for being too comfortable with her camera. "I didn't know!" she yells back at him as people filming outside zoom in on Quavo pointing her toward the direction she was coming from.

Read More: Quavo Dismisses Woman's Dirty Talk During Hilarious Blind Dating Video

Quavo Isn't Afraid to Set Boundaries

"It’s giving, 'She ain’t no divaaaaaa 🎤,' 😭😭😭," one user quipped in @theshaderoom's comments. While a multitude of people think Quavo isn't cool for embarrassing the woman, others commend him for keeping himself safe. "It was cause she was recording, they all do it. It’s actually not hard to get next to these guys, it’s just having proof you did they don’t like 😂😂💯," another person speculated.

As the internet continues to debate whether Quavo took things too far in turning his unwanted guest away, many are curious to see if he'll have anything to say to Chris Brown. The pair were seated together at Paris Fashion Week, and though their scuffle over Karrueche Tran took place years ago, the R&B singer made it known this week that he's still not cool with the former Migo. Read everything Breezy had to say at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: Chris Brown Reveals He Still Dislikes Quavo After Paris Fashion Week Encounter

[Via]