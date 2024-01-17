YG & Saweetie: Femcee Looks Uneasy As Her Ex Posts About Spinning The Block

Saweetie's rap career hasn't quite taken off in the same way as others like Ice Spice and Latto, but still, the California native remains one to watch as she embarks on this next chapter. Besides teasing new music, the "Best Friend" hitmaker is also making it known that she's back on the market following a seven-month relationship with YG. The West Coast duo mostly kept quiet for the duration of their time together, though we did see them outside in coordinating outfits on more than one occasion.

Earlier this week, sources close to them alleged that Saweetie and her ex are going their separate ways. Both reportedly feel friendship is the right choice for them as they continue to focus on their respective work obligations. Interstingly, internet sleuths caught YG in the comments of his former lover, Kehlani's recent gym photo, immediately starting rumours of his desire to spin the block with her. However, he's responding to the gossip and clarifying that his "SHOT O'CLOCK" collaborator is the only woman with his attention.

Will Saweetie and YG Reconcile?

In the video above, some feel that Saweetie looks uncomfortable while her former lover wraps his arm around her chest. "The only block I'm tryna spin," YG captioned the awkward clip. Once @theshaderoom reposted it, the replies quickly flooded with concerned fans checking in on the fashionista. "Kehlani must've left him on read," one person wrote on Tuesday (January 16).

Fans Think Not

"He's just making his territory known, men tend to do this," another IG user speculated of YG's post-breakup behaviour toward Saweetie. "It's for other men, not us females. It's [an] ego thing," they further noted. "Ni**as would try to spin till they dizzy just to fumble us again," someone else chimed in. Keep scrolling to read more social media reactions, and let us know if you'd rather see the femcee spin the block with Quavo or her most recent ex in the comments.

