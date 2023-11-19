YG Volunteers At Compton Food Drive Under Armed Guard

YG was seen helping prepare Thanksgiving packages at a food drive in Compton's Campanella Park yesterday. However, also present were several armed guards carrying assault rifles. According to the event's organizers, YG also helped provide power for things such as refrigeration units. His primary role appeared to be sorting through packaged hams and placing them in brown paper bags. However, his security team remained close by at all times. Despite the slightly tense situation, no untoward altercations have been reported.

YG has been serious about his safety since he was shot three times in 2015. He had been recording in Studio City when masked assailants broke into the studio and shot the rapper three times in the hip. Due to the rapper's reluctance to cooperate with the police, his case remains solved. However, he would address the shooting a year later on his album Still Brazy. The track "Who Shot Me?" sees YG going over possible theories as to who his assailants were.

YG Beefs With Man Whose Baby Mama He Posted

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 18: Rapper YG attends Future Birthday celebration at The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Elsewhere, he has been involved in something of an online feud. Last week, YG posted a random woman to his Instagram. That woman turned out to be the baby mama of Andre Lowe Jr, who promptly asked him to take down the picture. "THATS MY BABY MAMA TOO‼️ Take this down NOW!!!" Lowe Jr demanded of YG. However, Lowe Jr, who appears to be an online comedian, took things a step further. He posted a comedic video doubling down on his demand for YG to remove the photo.

The rapper kind of responded to Lowe Jr. The rapper posted his car collection with the caption "🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴". Of course, Lowe Jr was quick to further the beef by returning to the comments. Claiming he was "getting really angry", he sounded off at the rapper. "BRUH! So you really not about to take it down????????? I’m Fina get mad," Lowe Jr raged. Furthermore, Joey Bada$$ got in on the drama, primarily to clown on Lowe Jr. "He should’ve kept that sh-t to himself ! ain’t nobody know that was ya baby mama till you spilled the beans 😂."

