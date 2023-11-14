YG Posts A Man’s Baby Mama On His Instagram, Gets Asked To Delete The Post: Watch

California rapper, YG, is in the midst of celebrating his recent collaborative record with another West Coast pal, Tyga. Hit Me When U Leave The Klub: The Playlist, dropped right at the end of September, featured some rowdy singles that emit the energy of the Klub. One of which was the fire team-up with Lil Wayne on "Brand New." While Tyga and YG brought it, Wayne's verse broke the internet, even getting Eminem jealous. Other than that, the My Krazy Life artist has remained pretty quiet, staying out of the headlines. However, that seems to end today after this wild incident with a random man on Instagram.

That man's name is Andre Lowe Jr., who appears to be a comedian and skit creator. He also makes music and he resides in San Diego. YG recently posted a picture of him at some strip club with a woman performing on the pole. In the comments section under the rapper's post, a lot of people were commenting something along the lines of, "THATS MY BABY MAMA TOO‼️ Take this down NOW!!!" There is a slight chance that YG was in cahoots with Andre to make this a joke, but it is not for certain.

Regardless, Andre took the gag step further. He did so by making a video politely asking the hitmaker to take down the post of "his baby mama." No Jumper shared the message from the content creator's account and in their comments section, a lot of fans were debating, even going as far as to say that Andre is at fault for having a kid with a stripper. However, it is all a ruse. If you go to the comments under the San Diego native's post, everyone is dropping "

😂" emojis.

